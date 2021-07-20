Gold gains Rs 253; silver marginally lower by Rs 61

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday gained Rs 253 to Rs 47,100 per 10 gram amid supportive global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,847 per 10 grams.

Silver dipped Rs 61 to Rs 65,730 per kilogram from Rs 65,791 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,813 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.06 per ounce.

"Gold prices pared early losses of Monday witnessing recovery in the evening session. Fall in US treasury yields and worries over growing virus cases have boosted buying in gold," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.