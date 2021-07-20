STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold gains Rs 253; silver marginally lower by Rs 61

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,813 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.06 per ounce.

Published: 20th July 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

The minimum permissible investment in the SGB will be 1 gram of gold.

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday gained Rs 253 to Rs 47,100 per 10 gram amid supportive global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,847 per 10 grams.

Silver dipped Rs 61 to Rs 65,730 per kilogram from Rs 65,791 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,813 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.06 per ounce.

"Gold prices pared early losses of Monday witnessing recovery in the evening session. Fall in US treasury yields and worries over growing virus cases have boosted buying in gold," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold Silver Gold prices Silver prices
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp