STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HCL Technologies Q1 revenue up at Rs 20,068 crore; Founder, MD Shiv Nadar steps down

Shiv Nadar who co-founded India’s leading IT services firm HCL Technologies in 1975 has stepped down as the MD.

Published: 20th July 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Business Profit

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shiv Nadar who co-founded India’s leading IT services firm HCL Technologies in 1975 has stepped down as the Managing Director and board member of the company.

He will be the Chairman Emeritus and strategic advisor to the board. Nadar’s daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra, who was appointed as the Chairperson last year, will continue in her role. HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar will take over as the company Managing Director, the management said on Monday.

Nadar had co-founded HCL Tech more than four decades ago primarily as a computer hardware company. The Noida-headquartered firm has crossed more than $10 billion revenue in 2021.

"Shiv Nadar, Chief Strategy Officer & Managing Director of the Company, on completing 76 years of age, has tendered his resignation as the Managing Director as well as the Director of the company with effect from close of business hours on July 19, 2021,” the tech firm informed the stock exchanges in a filing.

The IT veteran earlier attempted to sell digital calculators through his business Microcomp and later founded HCL Tech with seven other colleagues with an investment of Rs 1.8 lakh. The firm later expanded to Singapore and sold IT hardware. Nadar currently owns nearly 60% shareholding in the company.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenue for Q 1, FY22 grew by 2.2% sequentially at Rs 20,068 crore whereas earnings before income and tax (EBIT) declined by 2.1% at 19.6%, the lower end of the margin guidance that the company had provided earlier.

The company said that the impact of one-time bonuses handed over to its employees during the June quarter worth Rs 728 crore wasn’t factored in while calculating the profitability.

The company has been able to maintain a healthy cash flow of $ 2.05 billion despite a dividend payout of Rs 4,344 crore.

HCL’s contract value for the June quarter stood at $1.66 bn, up 37% y-o-y although the deal value almost halved sequentially. The deal-mix constituted of eight large services and four deal wins.

Rs 728 crore Firm paid bonus in June quarter

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Nadar HCL Technologies HCL
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp