Infosys sets up new centre in Germany for automotive sector

Through its Automotive Digital Technology and Innovation centre in German city of Stuttgart Infosys will support Daimler AG to strengthen its IT and data centre infrastructure.

Published: 20th July 2021 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys logo (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT services major Infosys on Tuesday said it has set up an Automotive Digital Technology and Innovation Centre in Stuttgart, Germany.

"As a part of Infosys' partnership with Daimler, automotive IT infrastructure experts based in Germany will transition from Daimler AG to the new Digital Technology and Innovation Centre," a regulatory filing said.

Through the new centre, Infosys will support Daimler AG to strengthen its IT and data centre infrastructure, and drive a competitive edge, it added.

In December last year, Infosys had inked a long-term partnership with Daimler AG.

As a part of the transaction, automotive IT infrastructure experts based out of Germany, wider Europe, the US and the APAC region were to transition from Daimler AG to Infosys.

Infosys said it aims to create a gold standard for Germany's automotive and manufacturing companies to accelerate and standardise technology adoption.

It will provide training and innovation labs and focus on industry transformation, including the infrastructure required to design future and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation and electrification.

"The new centre brings together automotive and IT experts from across Germany into a space for shared knowledge, skills and innovation. Encouraging sustainable growth within the German automotive sector, it will provide its customers with tools to meet the country's growing demand for electric vehicles," it said.

Jorg Sommer, formerly Director of Digital Foundation at Daimler, has been designated as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Digital Technology and Innovation Centre - which is a separate legal entity and officially called Infosys Automotive and Mobility GmbH & Co KG.

"By bringing together the formidable skills and expertise across Germany, this centre will support Daimler in its hybrid multi-cloud and AI-driven digital transformation journey to scalability. It will also provide a cloud architecture blueprint for other German manufacturers to emulate as they move through a period of resilient IT transformation," Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said.

"Amidst the rising demand for electric cars, Infosys is committed to supporting the German automotive industry as it addresses these changes in behaviour," he added.

