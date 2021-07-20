STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

International ratings agency Moody's sounds alarm on Sri Lankan debt

Colombo has announced a $250 million loan from Bangladesh, a fellow South Asian country with a much lower per capita income than Sri Lanka.

Published: 20th July 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan street hawkers sell national flags ahead of the country's 73rd independence anniversary in Colombo.

Sri Lankan street hawkers sell national flags ahead of the country's 73rd independence anniversary in Colombo. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: International ratings agency Moody's placed cash-strapped Sri Lanka under watch for a downgrade Tuesday on rising fears that the island could default on its foreign debt.

Foreign reserves of $3.6 billion at the end of June was insufficient to cover Sri Lanka's annual foreign debt servicing -- of $4 billion to $5 billion -- over the next four to five years, Moody's said.

It said Colombo's financing options were limited although it managed to obtain some bilateral loans.

Colombo has announced a $250 million loan from Bangladesh, a fellow South Asian country with a much lower per capita income than Sri Lanka.

"The decision to place the ratings under review for downgrade is driven by Moody's assessment that Sri Lanka's increasingly fragile external liquidity position raises the risk of default," Moody's said.

In September, Moody's downgraded Sri Lanka's sovereign credit rating by two notches to "Caa1" (high credit risk), saying Colombo would struggle to secure funding to service its large debt.

In a desperate bid to save foreign exchange, Sri Lanka has banned luxury imports, including some food and spices, since March last year.

"Moody's expects Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves to continue declining from already low levels, further eroding its ability to meet sizeable and recurring external debt servicing needs," the agency said.

Sri Lanka's finance ministry reacted angrily to Moody's latest announcement saying it was "unwarranted", and warned it could reconsider employing the ratings agency.

"The unwarranted announcement by Moody's... re-emphasises the need for the Sri Lanka government to revisit its relationship with rating agencies," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Sri Lanka's central bank governor WD Lakshman said last month that the country would meet its debt obligations.

The economy shrank a record 3.6 percent last year on the back of lockdowns sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the central bank expects growth of 4-5 percent this year with the gradual reopening of the economy and the roll-out of a vaccine programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka debt Moody's
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp