I-T glitches: Government may wave late fine; Infosys under pressure  

Sources in the finance ministry claimed that in the meeting last month, Infosys had sought time till July 15 to fix technical glitches, however, they (Infosys) have not been able to fix all problems.

Published: 21st July 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys logo (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   As the newly launched website for Income Tax office continues to face technical glitches, officials are considering waiving of fine for late filing and have mounted pressure on Infosys to fix the problem.

Sources in the finance ministry claimed that in the meeting last month, Infosys had sought time till July 15 to fix technical glitches, however, they (Infosys) have not been able to fix all problems. The IT department has said that in this case government needs to waive fine for late filing in some categories and allow 
paperless filing.

“We have continuously in touch with the technical team. But they have missed the deadline, although some problems had been fixed. If it is not completed by end of this month, we will consider relaxing late fine and even extending date,” a CBDT official told TNIE. 

Meanwhile, CBDT grants further relaxation in electronic filing of forms 15CA & 15CB in view of difficulties reported by taxpayers in the filing of forms online on the new e-filing portal. Taxpayers can now file Form 15 CA and Form 15 CB manually till August 15. 

Any payment made by a resident Indian to a non-resident has to be declared in Form 15CA.“In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB on the portal, www.incometax.gov.in, it has been decided that taxpayers can submit the aforesaid forms in manual format to the authorised dealers till August 15, 2021. Authorised dealers are advised to accept such forms till August 15, 2021 for the purpose of foreign remittances,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement issued on Monday.

On Tuesday, finance ministery told parliament that Infosys has acknowledged the technical issues in the new Income Tax portal and some of the initial glitches like slow functioning of the portal and non-availability of certain functionalities have been mitigated.

“Some of the initial issues experienced by taxpayers regarding slowness of the portal, non-availability of certain functionalities or technical issues in functionalities have been mitigated,” , Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Rajya Sabha in response to a query.

