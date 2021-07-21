STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti crosses 50 lakh cumulative sales milestone in rural markets of India

MSIL said it has also recently introduced its retail outlet for premium cars, NEXA in upcountry markets to align with the changing aspirations of the rural customers.

Published: 21st July 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has crossed the 50 lakh cumulative sales milestone in rural markets of India.

With over 1,700 customised outlets in rural parts of the country, nearly 40 per cent of the total MSIL sales come from rural markets today, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement. The company's total sales in the April-June period of this fiscal stood at 3,53,614 units.

In fiscal 2020-21, it had sold a total of 14,57,861 units, down from 15,63,297 units sold in 2019-20. Commenting on the feat, MSIL Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "We are proud to announce that with the support from our customers and local dealer partners, we have achieved 50 lakh sales in rural India cumulatively."

Stating that rural markets have a very special place in the company's business, he said, "over the years, we have carefully studied the needs of this segment. We remain committed to deliver products and services that match the customer needs in rural India." While the aspirations of upcountry customers are very similar to those at metros, they demand more attention and care, he added.

"We adopted the philosophy of 'Go Local' with 12,500 specially trained dealership personnel called Resident Dealer Sales Executives (RDSE), who understand the local culture and traditions to fulfill the expectation of these customers," Srivastava said.

The company was first to believe in the potential of upcountry markets. In 2008, MSIL strengthened its strategy with a focused and structured approach towards the rural hinterland, which was least affected by the global financial crisis then.

He said the company built on the network with the "aim of 'Ghar Ghar Mein Maruti' (Maruti in every household) to tap the immense potential in rural India" and had designed various local-level engagement initiatives to engage deeper with rural customers.

MSIL said it has also recently introduced its retail outlet for premium cars, NEXA in upcountry markets to align with the changing aspirations of the rural customers.

Besides the large rural sales network, the company said it has also set up more than 4,000 service touch points, which include 235 'Service-on-Wheels' to provide after-sales support to the rural customers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp