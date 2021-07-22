STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HUL Q1 net up 10.7 per cent at Rs 2,100 crore; net sales rises 13 per cent to Rs 11,966 crore

HUL's total expenses was at Rs 9,546 crore, up 14.68 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2021-22, as against Rs 8,324 crore a year ago.

Published: 22nd July 2021

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 10.7 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,100 crore for the first quarter ended June, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,897 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal. Its net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 11,966 crore, up 13.21 per cent, as against Rs 10,570 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

HUL's total expenses were at Rs 9,546 crore, up 14.68 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2021-22, as against Rs 8,324 crore a year ago.

Commenting on the result, HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said: "In a challenging environment, we have delivered a strong performance across topline and bottom line. Our performance in the quarter has been resilient and is reflective of our capabilities, the agility in our operations and the intrinsic strength of our portfolio." The second wave of COVID-19 brought upon us a severe humanitarian crisis.

Mehta further said: "Looking forward, we remain cautiously optimistic about the demand recovery. Our focus firmly remains behind delivering volume-led competitive growth and margins in a healthy range." Shares of HUL on Thursday were trading at Rs 2,446.15, up 0.50 per cent on BSE.

