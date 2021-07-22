STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's smartphone market falls 13 per cent sequentially in Q2 amid 2nd COVID wave: Canalys

Realme overtook Oppo for fourth place, shipping 4.9 million units (15 per cent) against Oppo's 3.8 million (12 per cent) in the said period, the report said.

Published: 22nd July 2021 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Smartphone shipments in India fell 13 per cent to 32.4 million units in the April-June 2021 period over the previous quarter as the second wave of COVID-19 stifled demand, according to research firm Canalys.

Given that the April-June 2020 had an almost two-month nationwide lockdown (amid the first wave of the pandemic), the year-on-year comparison was "extremely favorable" with shipments up 87 per cent, Canalys said in its report.

Xiaomi continued to remain the top player with 29 per cent market share (9.5 million units shipment) in the June 2021 quarter, followed by Samsung stayed in second place with 17 per cent share (5.5 million) and Vivo with 5.4 million.

Realme overtook Oppo for fourth place, shipping 4.9 million units (15 per cent) against Oppo's 3.8 million (12 per cent) in the said period, the report said.

A surge in COVID-19 cases prompted regional restrictions and economic disruption, which limited consumers' disposable income.

"India was taken by surprise by its second wave, as the new COVID variant emerged and took hold quickly. For smartphone vendors, this was a wake-up call, and shows the importance of bolstering both online and offline presences equally," Canalys Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia said.

Signs of a recovery did emerge by the end of the second quarter as consumer confidence was boosted by vaccination programmes in key localities.

India will rebound in the second half of 2021, aided by accelerated vaccinations, as well as brands expanding promotional activities and new product releases, Chaurasia said.

"But the second half will not see a surge in pent-up demand like last year. The threat of a third wave still looms in India, but as citizen behavior and industrial operations continue to adapt to pandemic conditions, its impact should be minimal," he added.

Chaurasia noted that increasing costs will be challenging, amid limited component supply, rising shipping charges and a tough macroeconomic environment.

"In the short term, vendors will bear the impact of supply chain disruption, and will be conservative about raising prices. But the component shortage also brings another risk, regional deprioritization, as brands look to allocate their limited supplies of devices to more lucrative markets," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smart phone
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp