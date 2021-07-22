STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI allows IDFC Limited to exit as promoter of IDFC First Bank

Earlier this month, the banking regulator also allowed the holding companies of Equitas and Ujjivan Small Finance Banks to reverse merger with the bank.

Published: 22nd July 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

A woman guard stands at the Reserve Bank of India office in Mumbai, RBI

For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed IDFC Limited to exit as the promoter of IDFC First Bank as the five year lock-in period has ended, paving the way for a potential reverse merger between two entities.

“We would like to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, vide its letter dated July 20, 2021, clarified that after the expiry of lock‐in period of 5 years, IDFC Limited can exit as the promoter of IDFC FIRST Bank Limited,” IDFC First Bank said in a communication to stock exchanges. This five-year lock-in period ended on September 30, 2020. 

Earlier this month, the banking regulator also allowed the holding companies of Equitas and Ujjivan Small Finance Banks to reverse merger with the bank. The holding company discount for Equitas Holding company stands at 28.5% and Ujjivan SFB stands at 33.1%, and for IDFC, it currently stands at 27.7%.

IDFC holds 36.56% in the bank. An official application would have to be submitted to RBI for its approval for a reverse merger, which analysts say could help unlock shareholder value, removing the holding company discount for IDFC Ltd shareholders. Besides, IDFC may also have to sell its mutual fund business IDFC AMC.

According to RBI rules, the shareholding of the non-operative financial holding company, which is the promoter of the bank, should be a minimum of 40% of the paid up voting equity capital of the bank, which will be locked in for a period of five years from the date of commencement of the business of the bank, and thereafter reduce it to 15% over ten years.

IDFC Bank was given licence by RBI along with Bandhan Bank in 2014 pursuant to the February 2013 universal bank licensing guidelines. These guidelines mandated IDFC to create a non-operative financial holding company (NOFHC) structure to house the bank and other financial services units of the parent company to ensure the banking business was completely ring-fenced from other activities of the firm.

Holds 36.56% in the bank
An application needs to be submitted for RBI approval for a reverse merger, which could help unlock shareholder value, removing the holding company discount for IDFC Ltd shareholders

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI IDFC first bank IDFC
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp