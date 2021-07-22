STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps over 400 points in early trade; Nifty tops 15,750

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

Published: 22nd July 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 400 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 444.17 points or 0.85 per cent higher at 52,642.68 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 129.15 points or 0.83 per cent to 15,761.25.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto and Dr Reddy's were among the laggards. In the previous session on Tuesday, Sensex ended 354.89 points or 0.68 per cent lower at 52,198.51, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 120.30 points or 0.76 per cent to 15,632.10.

Stock markets were closed on Wednesday on account of 'Bakri Id'. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,834.96 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.

According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities are likely to see some amount of recovery during the day.

"Selling pressure especially in financials due to concerns over asset quality dragged the market in the last couple of days. Further, mounting concerns over global growth due to recent rise in delta variant coronavirus cases in different parts of the world have weighed on sentiments.

"However, we continue to believe that the underlying strength of the domestic market remains intact and therefore any meaningful correction in the market should be taken as an opportunity to get in quality stocks," he stated.

On the global front, US equities recovered sharply in the last two days as strong earnings reported by corporates and buy-on-dips in an improving economy trend overshadowed concerns with regards to spread of delta plus variants in various parts of the world, Modi added.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with strong gains in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.40 per cent to USD 71.94 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp