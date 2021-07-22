STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SVP Global Ventures posts Rs 39 crore profit in June quarter; income from operations jumps to Rs 385 crore

Income from operations rose to Rs 384.79 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 91.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Published: 22nd July 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cotton yarn maker SVP Global Ventures has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 39.18 crore for the quarter ended June. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 57.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Income from operations rose to Rs 384.79 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 91.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

"The company has been on a growth trajectory over the quarter and the current financial performance has shown steady growth," SVP group CEO O P Gulia said in a statement. Established in 1898, by Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, Mumbai-based SVP Global Ventures Ltd is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing 100 per cent Combed Compact Cotton and blended yarn across its various manufacturing facilities.Combed cotton is a softer version of regular cotton.

The company exports yarn to leading textile manufacturing countries, Vietnam, Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, Turkey and Portugal. In the last fiscal year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 24.85 crore over a total income of Rs 1,422.4 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SVP Global Ventures Quarterly results
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp