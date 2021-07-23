STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Apparel major Arvind says 'not yet free' from uncertainties resulting from pandemic

In FY21, Chairman Sanjay Lalbhai said, the company made 'great strides' in strengthening its digital front-end enabling it to serve its global customers much more swiftly.

Published: 23rd July 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

At $37 billion in 2018, apparel exports has helped its GDP grow at six per cent annually over the last decade, besides creating millions of jobs.

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Domestic market is expected to come back as the second wave of COVID-19 recedes and the festival season comes closer although uncertainties resulting from the pandemic still persists, according to textiles and garments major Arvind Ltd Chairman Sanjay Lalbhai.

In his address to shareholders in the company's Annual Report for 2020-21, Lalbhai said export markets, including the US, are poised to deliver strong growth in coming quarters and overall demand growth is expected this year as retail and distribution pipelines are running low on inventory.

"As expected, FY2021 was a challenging year for our core textiles and apparel businesses. There was a sharp reduction in demand across all markets especially in the early part of the financial year," he wrote.

As the countries learned to live and cope with COVID-19, Lalbhai said, "Many of the export markets started to resume. By the second quarter, several of our export customers had started placing orders, partly driven by their online demand." Domestic markets started seeing traction around Diwali, he said adding, "Overall, the momentum picked up well in H2 and we wrapped up the year with a strong fourth quarter." For this year, he said, "I believe that the US and our other export markets are poised to deliver strong growth in coming quarters. Domestic markets will also come back as the second wave of the pandemic recedes and the festival season comes closer."

Lalbhai further said, "This year is likely to see growth in demand for us as retail and distribution pipelines are running low on inventory." However, he hastened to add that "we are not yet free from the uncertainties resulting from the pandemic and we will continue to watch on both the opportunities and potential risks, and take a balanced approach forward".

"This risk-managed approach will guide our day-to-day decisions as well as those related to capital allocation," Lalbhai said.

In FY21, Lalbhai said, the company made "great strides" in strengthening its digital front-end enabling it to serve its global customers much more swiftly.

"Our sampling process has moved online, and sets us up for a much speedier response to the market," he said, adding the company is also investing in blockchain-based solutions to improve traceability of inputs.

In summary, he wrote, "While I don't see the challenges facing your company and the world at large completely fade away in the next few days, I would like to assure you that we are well poised to take advantage of the opportunities that will unfold"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp