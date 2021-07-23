STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bumper listing for Zomato; shares zoom nearly 66 per cent 

Zomato's initial public offering (IPO) last week ended with a bumper 38 times subscription. The IPO of Zomato was India's biggest initial share sale offer since March 2020.

Published: 23rd July 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato

Zomato has said it will utilise the IPO proceeds for funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives. (For representational purpose)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Food delivery platform Zomato made a stellar debut on the bourses on Friday, July 23, 2021, as its shares surged nearly 66 per cent against the issue price of Rs 76.

The stock made its debut at Rs 115, reflecting a huge gain of 51.31 per cent against the issue price on the BSE.

It then hit a high of Rs 138, a jump of 81.57 per cent during the day.

The stock closed at Rs 125.85, rallying 65.59 per cent.

At the NSE, it got listed at Rs 116, registering a premium of 52.63 per cent.

It closed with a rise of 64.86 per cent to Rs 125.30.

With the rally in the shares, the company's market valuation went past the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark on the BSE during the day.

At the close of trade, the company's market capitalisation was at Rs 98,731.59 crore.

"Zomato, India's leading online food delivery company, listed strongly on the exchanges today with a 53 per cent premium.

Such a stellar debut on the exchanges led to its market capitalisation crossing Rs 1 lakh crore.

"Despite the large size of IPO at Rs 9,375 crore and rich valuations, the company saw a healthy overall subscription of 38 times.

There is a lot of fancy for such a unique and first of its kind listing in the market.

Zomato with first-mover advantage is placed in a sweet spot as the online food delivery market is at the cusp of evolution," said Sneha Poddar, Research Analyst, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

In volume terms, 451.71 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and over 69.48 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

Zomato's initial public offering (IPO) last week ended with a bumper 38 times subscription.

The IPO of Zomato was India's biggest initial share sale offer since March 2020.

The IPO had opened for subscription on July 14, in a price band of Rs 72-76 per share.

It closed on July 16.

The company, backed by Jack Ma's Ant Group Co, is the first from a long list of Indian unicorn startups to launch an IPO.

It is also the first among Indian online food aggregators.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge (India), which is the parent company of Naukri.

com, according to the information provided in the draft red herring prospectus.

"The stellar debut of Zomato on the domestic bourse after attracting robust subscription is a testimony to the fact that investors are willing to bet big on new-age technology companies which have the characteristics of a disruptive business model.

It is also a tribute to Indian entrepreneurship," S Ramesh, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company said.

Zomato has said it will utilise the IPO proceeds for funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2008, Zomato is present in 525 cities in India, with 3,89,932 active restaurant listings along with a presence in 23 countries outside India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zomato IPO ZOmato shares NSE Zomato BSE Zomato Zomato stock
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp