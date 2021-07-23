STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India 'challenging place' to do business: US State Department

US State Department says India must foster reliable investment climate, cut bureaucratic hurdles; hails fiscal aids during COVID.

Published: 23rd July 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

India US Relations

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite taking up many reforms and improving its position in ease of doing business index, India still “remains a challenging place” to do business, the US State Department said in a report.

“India, however, remains a challenging place to do business. New protectionist measures, including increased tariffs, procurement rules that limit competitive choices, sanitary and phytosanitary measures not based on science, and Indian-specific standards not aligned with international standards, effectively closed off producers from global supply chains and restricted the expansion in bilateral trade,” the  US State Department, in a report ‘2021 Investment Climate Statements: India’ released on Wednesday, said.

It also said that some rules are written in a way which can be discriminatory. “Some government policies are written in a way that can be discriminatory to foreign investors or favor domestic industry. For example, approval in 2021 for higher FDI thresholds in the insurance sector came with a requirement of “Indian management and control,” it noted, with a special mention of equalisation levy on US digital giants like Amazon and Google.

The report also pointed that India currently lacks an effective system for protecting against unfair commercial use, as well as unauthorised disclosure, of undisclosed tests or other data generated to obtain marketing approval for pharmaceutical and agricultural products.

“The US government and stakeholders have also raised concerns with respect to allegedly infringing pharmaceuticals being marketed without advance notice or opportunity for parties to resolve their IP disputes,” it added. These two issues were also biggest hurdle in the India -US bilateral trade negotiation, which is pending since last year.

The report however was supportive of the fiscal support during Covid-19. 

There was also mention of political risk where it mentioned CAA protest and Kashmir issue. 

The US government continued to urge the government of India to foster an attractive and reliable investment climate by reducing barriers to investment and minimising bureaucratic hurdles for businesses.

What report says

  • Increased tariffs, procurement rules, sanitary and phytosanitary measures not based on science, and Indian-specific standards not aligned with international standards

  • India lacks an effective system to safeguard unfair commercial use, unauthorised disclosure, of undisclosed tests or other data for approval of pharmaceutical and agricultural products

  • Govt policies are written in a way that can be discriminatory to foreign investors or favour domestic industry

  • Raises issue of alleged infringing pharmaceuticals being marketed without advance notice for parties to resolve IP disputes

  • Also flags concerns over political risks such as CAA protest and Kashmir issue

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US state department India
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp