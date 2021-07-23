STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PSBs reset over 13 lakh MSME loan accounts worth Rs 55,333 crore

Till June 25 this year, '13.06 lakh MSME loan accounts with an aggregate amount of Rs 55,333 crore have been restructured by public sector banks,' he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Published: 23rd July 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As many as 13.06 lakh MSME loan accounts with an aggregate amount of Rs 55,333 crore have been restructured by public sector banks till June 25 this year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.
MSME minister Narayan Rane also said that till July 2, Rs 2.73 lakh crore have been sanctioned under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

The scheme was launched for an emergency credit line of up to Rs 4.5 lakh crore to businesses including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and the same is backed by 100% central government guarantee.

Till June 25 this year, “13.06 lakh MSME loan accounts with an aggregate amount of Rs 55,333 crore have been restructured by public sector banks,” he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. In a separate reply, he said since the inception of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, till July 9, 6,97,612 units have been set up (including those by farmers) with MM (margin money) subsidy of Rs 16,688.17 crore.

