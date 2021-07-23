STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Shyam Steel to invest Rs 700 crore for brownfield expansion of plant in Bengal

The company aims at completing the expansion of its Mejia plant by FY23, which will help increase direct employment in the facility to 5,000.

Published: 23rd July 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

For representational purposes. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

KOLKATA: TMT bar manufacturer Shyam Steel Industries will invest Rs 700 crore for brownfield expansion of its plant in West Bengal's Bankura district, a company official said on Friday, July 23, 2021.

The company aims at completing the expansion of its Mejia plant by FY23, which will help increase direct employment in the facility to 5,000.

"Land procurement has already been completed for the project. Work on the expansion of the unit has started. It is expected to be fully operational by the last quarter of FY 23," Shyam Steel group director Keshav Beriwala told PTI.

He said the project will be funded through internal accrual and debt.

"We are a debt-free company but for the expansion, we will go for some borrowing," he said.

The project will help the Mejia plant increase TMT bar manufacturing capacity to five lakh tonne from 2 lakh tonne.

It will also expand the group's manufacturing capacity to nine lakh tonne by 2023.

The company is also ramping up sponge iron, billet and rolling-mill capacities by almost three times to support the making of the building-construction material.

Beriawala said the group is actively looking at options to participate in the bidding process for iron-ore mines to insulate them from raw material price fluctuations and uncertainties.

It has coal blocks in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shyam Steel West Bengal Shyam Steel plant expansion Shyam Steel group director Keshav Beriwala Shyam Steel TMT bar Mejia plant
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp