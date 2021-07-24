Dr Sharad Kumar appointed as new director of Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Sharad Kumar takes over as the new Airport Director of Chennai Airport on Saturday. He succeeds Suneel Dutt, who will assume charge of Executive Director (Administration) at Corporate Headquarters, New Delhi.

Dr Sharad Kumar was earlier General Manager (Engineering- Project) at Chennai Airport. He was heading the prestigious Modernization Phase - II project which is aimed at augmenting terminal or airside capacity.

Having over 30 years of experience and expertise in Construction, maintenance and modification of Airports in India, Kumar started his career in AAI in 1990 at Jammu Airport and later worked in diverse capacities in various Airports in India like Mumbai, Delhi CHQ, Goa, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Sikkim, covering all five regions.

He was instrumental in the day-to-day operation and smooth functioning of Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar and Srinagar International Airport as Airport Director before joining Chennai.

A Graduate of Civil Engineering from the South Gujarat University of SVNIT, India, andMBA in Human Resource Management. He holds a Ph. D., in Management from KIITS, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, India.

He has addressed various seminars on aviation matters in India and abroad and is a sought after key note speaker on such forums.