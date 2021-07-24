STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TVS Motor launches electric scooter in Kochi

Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju and Joint Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, Sudarshan Venu, jointly launched the scooter.

Published: 24th July 2021 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOCHI: TVS Motor Company, manufacturer of two and three-wheelers globally, on Saturday announced the launch of their TVS iQube Electric scooter in Kochi.

Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju and Joint Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, Sudarshan Venu, jointly launched the scooter.

"TVS iQube Electric is a green and connected, urban scooter powered by an advanced electric drivetrain and next- gen TVS SmartXonnect platform," the company said in a release.

Venu said the TVS Motor company was transforming into a digital age company offering world class Green and Connected products.

He said the TVS iQube Electric ecosystem is built around digital platforms that enable complete digital retail experience to customers.

"As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be experience-led, and nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India. Our focus on India's youth is embodied in the first of the TVS electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform," Venu said.

TVS iQube Electric is equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor to deliver high power and efficiency with no transmission loss.

The scooter travels at a maximum speed of 78 kmph and traverses 75 kms with a full charge. The scooter comes with an impressive acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds, the company said.

The scooter can be booked through the website with a booking amount of Rs 5,000 and this will be followed by an end-to-end transparent digital purchase experience and dedicated customer relationship assistance for purchase and support.

The company isalso providing customers with comprehensive charging support, ranging across multiple charging options including SmartXHome, which offers a dedicated home charging solution with BlueTooth connectivity, live charging status and RFID enabled security.

"At present, charging units for the scooter will be installed at Cochin TVS in Kochi. Further, the company is developing an expansive public charging ecosystem by expanding network strength across the city," it said.

The scooter will be available in select dealerships across Kochi from today, at an on-road price of Rs 1,23,917.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi TVS Motor
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp