STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Higher COVID-19 claims payout eats into SBI Life Q1 profit 

SBI Life said there was a sharp increase in claims due to the impact of the second wave of Covid-19.

Published: 26th July 2021 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

The study was observed within a period of nine to ten months starting from March 2020 on 42 patients with COVID-19 GBS.

For representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (SBI Life) on Monday reported a 43 per cent slump in its net profit to Rs 220 crore for the quarter ended in June hit by higher claim payouts due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 390 crore in the year-ago quarter.

SBI Life said there was a sharp increase in claims due to the impact of the second wave of Covid-19.

The number of claims reported in the first quarter of 2021-22 are 1.28 times of that filed in the whole FY21, it said.

Total number of Covid claims in Q1 FY22 stood at 8,956 and the Covid-19 claims, as net of reinsurance, stood at Rs 570 crore.

Company's gross written premium (GWP) during Q1FY22 was up by 10 per cent to Rs 8380 crore, as against Rs 7640 crore in Q1FY21, SBI Life said in a regulatory filing.

GWP grew by 10 per cent during the quarter mainly because of 29 per cent growth in the first year premium and 10 per cent growth in renewal premium during the quarter, it said.

The new business premium grew by 9 per cent to Rs 3350 crore from Rs 3060 crore.

Individual new business premium jumped by 37 per cent to Rs 1840 crore, as against Rs 1340 crore.

While, the value of new business (VoNB) moved up by 52 per cent to Rs 390 crore in June quarter of 2021-22.

The company has achieved private market leadership in individual rated premium of Rs 1,390 crore private market share of 18.9 per cent in Q1FY22, it said.

SBI Life said its 13th month persistency ratio improved to 84.50 per cent from 81.55 per cent in the year-ago quarter due to focus on improving the quality of business and customer retention. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 32 per cent to Rs 2.3 lakh crore (Rs 2.3 trillion) as of June 30, 2021.

The insurer said it has made additional reserves of Rs 440 crore for future Covid related claims. Mortality experience is in line with the assumptions, it added.

Shares of the company closed 2.52 per cent up at Rs 1,077 apiece on BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI Life Insurance SBI Life COVID-19 COVID second wave Coronavirus impact Covid victims
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp