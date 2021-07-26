STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Higher inflation a transitory hump, to help RBI remain dovish in Aug review: Report 

The Reserve Bank-led monetary policy panel is scheduled to announce the third monetary policy review on August 6, amidst the continuing spike in retail inflation that has breached upper tolerance. 

Published: 26th July 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India headquarters in Mumbai, RBI

An asymmetric band of +3 and -1% around the 4% target defined as core inflation is also called for. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Describing the recent two consecutive spikes in retail inflation beyond the 6 per cent as a 'transitory hump', a Wall Street brokerage on Monday said it expects the RBI to overlook it and unanimously stick to the dovish stance at the forthcoming policy review, even though a further upward revision of its already-revised inflation target is more likely.

The Reserve Bank-led monetary policy panel is scheduled to announce the third monetary policy review on August 6, amidst the continuing spike in retail inflation that has breached the 6 per cent upper tolerance level for the past two consecutive months.

"We expect the MPC to stick with a dovish pause in the August 6 policy, overlooking the 'transitory hump' in inflation.

Thereafter, the normalisation path will depend on the evolution of growth, inflation and the pandemic.

The governor is likely to reiterate a dovish message and argue against a hasty withdrawal of monetary policy support," Bank of America Securities India house economists said in a report.

But they were quick to warn an abnormally high crude prices may force the RBI to adapt to normalisation process sooner than later.

The repo rate has been at record low of 4 per cent since June 2020, after lowering it by 115 bps during the first half of the pandemic-hit year, and the reverse repo, which has become the effective rate given the surplus liquidity, at 3.35 per cent, after it was slashed by 155 bps during the same period, resulting in an asymmetric +25/-65 bps policy corridor.

The MPC is likely to revise up its FY22 average CPI inflation forecast slightly from the previous 5.1 per cent and flag potential upside risks.

On the other hand, the MPC is also likely to retain the FY22 real GDP growth forecast at 9.5 per cent, with risks evenly balanced now.

On policy normalisation, the report said if there is no hard-hitting third wave but yet a sizeable outbreak occurs, the RBI is likely to meet its growth and inflation forecasts first.

In this scenario, both growth and inflation stay largely in line with RBI estimates.

Then the RBI will continue to ramp up its variable rate reverse repo operations till the December quarter and even as it narrows the policy corridor to a symmetric 25 bps plus/minus.

"We see the monetary policy turning to a neutral stance after Q2 of 2022, and repo rate hike beginning either in June or August 2022 policy review, post which there will be a calibrated tightening, taking the repo to 5 per cent by March 2023 and 5.5 per cent by December 2023," said the report.

In case both growth revival and spike in inflation are sharper than expected, the normalisation process will be advanced by a quarter or two wherein the corridor will be normalized by end-2021, with RBI turning neutral in Q1 of 2022, yet the first repo hike will be only in Jun or August 2022.

But if growth is slower than expected and inflation is uncomfortably high, then RBI will be in a tricky spot.

However, if elevated inflation is due to supply side issues, we expect the RBI to stick to its growth focus, said the report.

But if there is a hard-hitting third wave, the report expects normalisation to be advanced further to Q4 of 2022, and begin to repo hike only from early 2023 and normalisation by December 2023 when it will be at 5 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
inflation RBI MPC
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp