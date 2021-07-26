STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering to supply critical aviation components to Boeing

The company's technology enhancements over the years, and a continuous culture of quality and industrial safety has made it a trusted partner for customers across the globe, the company said.

Published: 26th July 2021 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

The Boeing Company in Chicago, Illinois.

The Boeing Company in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Azad Engineering, a city- based maker of supercritical rotating components used in the aerospace industry has won a contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply critical aviation components and parts, the company said on Monday.

The company's technology enhancements over the years, and a continuous culture of quality and industrial safety has made it a trusted partner for customers across the globe, it said in a press release.

"We are proud to work with Boeing. The contract is a testament to our commitment to quality, precision, and collaborative culture. Without a doubt, the cooperation between Azad Engineering and Boeing is a milestone in the growing aerospace ecosystem in Telangana," Rakesh Chopdar, Managing Director, Azad Engineering said.

Azad Engineering has the capability to manufacture complex and super-critical components and machined parts for the turbine and aerospace industry.

Azad will begin delivering the critical components including hydraulic and mechanical fittings to Boeing from Q1 2022, the release said.

"This is an important step in our commitment to the government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. As a company with over seven decades of presence in India, Boeing continues to support the development of indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities in the country," Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India said.

Recently, Azad announced its plan to set up a second manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with an investment of USD 80 million over the next 36 months.

The facility will develop a precision engineering cluster, creating job opportunities for highly skilled people in Telangana to leverage and grow the existing aerospace ecosystem, according to the release.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azad Engineering aerospace industry Boeing aviation components supply
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp