STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ICICI Bank shares hit 52-week high post Q1 earnings

ICICI Bank's June quarter net profit zoomed 52 per cent to Rs 4,747.42 crore, driven majorly by lower provisions but reported an increase in stress from the retail loans segment.

Published: 26th July 2021 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

ICICI bank

ICICI Bank (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday gained over 1 per cent and touched 52-week high on the bourses after the company's June quarter net profit zoomed 52 per cent.

The stock rose by 1.29 per cent to Rs 685.40 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 1.30 per cent to Rs 685.45 -- its 52-week high.

ICICI Bank's June quarter net profit zoomed 52 per cent to Rs 4,747.42 crore, driven majorly by lower provisions but reported an increase in stress from the retail loans segment.

On a standalone basis, the second-largest private sector lender by assets posted a net profit of Rs 4,616.02 crore for the reporting quarter, up by 77 per cent when compared with the national lockdown-hit April-June period of FY21.

The earnings were announced on Saturday.

The gross NPAs came at 5.15 per cent against 4.96 per cent in the quarter-ago period and 5.46 per cent in the year-ago period.

The provision line saw some activity in the reporting quarter, including a change in accounting norms to be more conservative which led to Rs 1,127 crore additional impact and a write-back of Rs 1,050 crore from COVID provisions as the bank grew more confident of the overall asset quality situation exiting the quarter with a Rs 6,425 crore buffer.

The overall provisions came at Rs 2,852 crore, nearly a third of the Rs 7,594 crore set aside for the year-ago period despite an increase in the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICICI Bank ICICI Bank shares June quarter report
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp