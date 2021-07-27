STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala-based Security Quotient figures in Frost and Sullivan's rating system

From its offices in Kochi and Singapore, Security Quotient has delivered security awareness training for clients in 24 countries across four continents in 11 languages.

Security Quotient (formerly First Legion Consulting) was founded in 2005.

By PTI

KOCHI: Kochi-based cyber security solution provider, Security Quotient, has become the only company in Asia to be featured in Frost & Sullivan's rating system.

It is also one of the 16 companies globally to be featured in the 'Frost Radar'.

Frost Radar is a rating system created by the renowned market research and analysis firm Frost & Sullivan.

"The Frost Radar selected Security Quotient under the category of 'Security Awareness and Training Solution Providers'. Unlike other technology providers in the cyber security space, Security Quotient focuses on the human factor," a release issued by the company said.

The company said unlike machines, humans are psychologically vulnerable and cyber criminals exploit this fact, and the increasing number of fake messages, phishing emails and other online scams corroborate this fact.

"To counter this, Security Quotient creates behaviour- focused cyber security training solutions that help corporate employees to detect and prevent cyber attacks like Phishing and Ransomware," it said.

Some of the reputed brands that use the firm's service include Flipkart, Disney Star, Vodafone, Federal Bank and Sony, apart from 18 Banks and Financial service providers in the Middle East, the release said.

"Cyber Security risks have evolved from stealing data to putting human lives at risk.

For example, a ransomware attack on a hospital network can cripple emergency rooms and operating theatres and wreak havoc with human lives.

Hence, our objective at Security Quotient is to enable people with the right knowledge and skills to stay safe from attacks," Anup Narayanan, the Founder and CEO, and Thomas Kurian Ambattu, the Chief Delivery Officer, said.

