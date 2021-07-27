STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Motors reports Rs 4,451-crore loss in Q1 as chip shortage hits JLR

While the company’s net loss fell around half from Rs 8,443.98 crore (loss) it had reported in the pandemic struck quarter a year back (Q1FY21), it was way higher than what the street had estimated.

Published: 27th July 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tata

The Indian operations remained strong during the quarter despite the second Covid-19 wave. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Disruption at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) continues to drag Tata Motors. The country’s largest vehicle manufacturer by revenue on Monday reported consolidated net loss of Rs 4,451 crore for the quarter ending June 30 (Q1) FY22, as production operations at JLR, Tata’s British subsidiary, took a big hit due to a global shortage in supply of semiconductors.

While the company’s net loss fell around half from Rs 8,443.98 crore (loss) it had reported in the pandemic struck quarter a year back (Q1FY21), it was way higher than what the street had estimated. Analysts as well as brokerage houses were estimating Tata Motors to report Rs 1,500-2,000 crore negative PAT during Q1FY22. 

JLR’s wholesales during the quarter were 30,000 units lower than planned due to the semiconductor issue even as JLR retail sales were at 124,537 vehicles, up 68.1% year-on-year. The production constraint resulted in a pre-tax loss of £110 million with an EBIT (earning before interest and tax) margin of 0.9% and a free cash outflow of £996 million. The cash outflow is after £571m of investment spending and unfavourable working capital of £800 million related to the lower production, the company informed. 

Earlier in the month, JLR had reported that global shortage in semi-conductor chips will lead to a 50% decline in production during the September quarter. This announcement had a drastic impact on Tata Motors’s share prices which have fallen around 20% since then with no signs of recovery. JLR now expects semiconductor supply shortages in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 to be greater than in the first quarter. In the second quarter, it expects a negative EBIT margin with a free cash outflow of less than £1 billion. 

Thierry Bolloré, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer, said, “Though the current environment continues to remain challenging, we will continue to adapt and manage elements that are within our control and ensure that Jaguar Land Rover is well-placed to respond to any further market developments.”

The Indian operations remained strong during the quarter despite the second Covid-19 wave. Sales in the quarter rose 343% y-o-y to Rs 11,904 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp