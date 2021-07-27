STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vedanta to invest over Rs 6,600 crore in 2 years to ramp up Balco's smelter capacity

Balco's smelter capacity, as a result, will increase by 414 kilo-tonnes per annum (KTPA), taking its total capacity to close to one million tonne.

Published: 27th July 2021 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Vedanta

For representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vedanta on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 6,611 crore over the next two years to ramp up the smelter capacity of Balco.

Bharat Aluminium Company (Balco) is a Vedanta Group company.

In addition, its carbon plant adequacy business at Jharsuguda, Odisha, will set up a new carbon facility at a cost of Rs 635 crore.

"Vedanta has announced a major expansion at Bharat Aluminium Company's (Balco) smelter capacity, which will involve an investment of Rs 6,611 crore over the next 18-24 months," the mining major said in a statement.

Balco's smelter capacity, as a result, will increase by 414 kilo-tonnes per annum (KTPA), taking its total capacity to close to one million tonne.

With this fresh investment, Balco's value-added product portfolio will increase to 92 per cent.

"Balco's expansion is a important project for us. We hope to ramp up the smelter capacity over the next 18-24 months. After this expansion, Vedanta's aluminium capacity will increase to 2.8 million tonnes," Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said.

In February this year, Vedanta's board of directors had approved the expansion of Lanjigarh Alumina Refinery to five million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the current two MTPA, at a cost of Rs 3,780 crore.

After the completion of this project, Lanjigarh Alumina Refinery will become one of the world's largest single-location alumina refinery complexes.

Vedanta's aluminium business posted a strong momentum during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal with the highest-ever production of 549 kilo-tonnes (KT), and a margin of 36 per cent.

The company has recently been awarded the Kuraloi (A) North coal block in Jharsuguda, which will be an optimal fit for its smelter unit.

The company is focused on reducing its cost of production by nearly USD 300 per tonne to around USD 1,200 per tonne in the next two years.

This will help improve the realisation and profitability from the aluminum business significantly, Duggal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedanta Balco
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp