STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Second COVID wave hits Indian beer industry, outlook is volatile: United Breweries

The scope for growth in India continues to remain positive given the climate, young demographics and increasing disposable income, according to the company.

Published: 28th July 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

beer

For representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian beer industry has yet again been negatively impacted with the onset of the second wave of COVID-19 and the outlook is volatile, according to leading player United Breweries.

After the second wave of the pandemic, several state governments and local authorities had imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19 and restrictions started to lift from the first week of June.

"With the onset of a second COVID wave at the start of financial year 21/22, the beer industry is again negatively impacted, and the outlook is volatile," said United Breweries Ltd (UBL) in its latest annual report.

While the company navigates the near term challenging circumstances, the strategy is to remain focused on increasing category penetration, building a strong brand portfolio, managing costs and cash, ensuring further improvements on sustainability, while fostering a highly engaged workforce that is supported by best in class processes, it said.

In FY 2020-21 UBL's revenue was down 30.47 per cent to Rs 10,183.40 crore.

Last month, Dutch brewing major Heineken had acquired an additional 14.98 per cent stake in UBL, taking its total shareholding to 61.50 per cent.

While sharing the industry overview, UBL said, unlike other emerging economies, the beer industry in India continues to remain quite traditional and is controlled by state governments.

It has registered a robust growth during the last one and half decades.

"From a total industry consumption of about 100 million cases in 2005, the industry consumption crossed 300 million cases per annum in 2019 prior to the impact of COVID," it said, adding that three leading players contribute over 85 per cent of the total industry sales.

Beer comprises about 12 per cent of the total alcohol consumed in India.

"While the alcohol beverages industry in India has been dominated by spirits, beer is emerging as the preferred alcoholic beverage for young Indians," it said.

Though compared to the global average per capita consumption of about 30 litres, the per capita consumption in India still hovers around two litres.

"However, the scope for growth in India continues to remain positive given the climate, young demographics and increasing disposable income," it said.

Due to COVID, the retail sale of beer was completely shut from March 23, 2020, till the first week of May, causing a considerable drop in sales for beer.

Industry volumes grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7 per cent between 2015 and 2020.

"However, during 2020-21, the Indian beer market shrunk for force majeure reasons of COVID. The industry has evolved from manufacturing standard beers such as strong and lager beer to flavoured and variety beers in line with trends in other developed countries," said UBL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beer Industry Alcohol Industry India Covid 19 Covid second wave beer industry Covid
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp