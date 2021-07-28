STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Torrent Gas heralds CNG retail biz in Chennai

On Tuesday, 25 CNG stations and 1 City Gate Station of Torrent Gas was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Published: 28th July 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Natural gas major Torrent Gas has opened up the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) market in Chennai, the only metro in the country where CNG and petroleum natural gas (PNG) was not available on retail so far. The opening up of the retail CNG market in Chennai makes it possible for CNG vehicles to more easily ply in the city — especially for commercial taxi operators, a segment which is predominantly powered by CNG in locations such as Delhi-National Capital Region where strong CNG pump infrastructure exists. 

On Tuesday, 25 CNG stations and 1 City Gate Station of Torrent Gas was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Torrent Gas also announced that it is planning to spend Rs 5,000 crore in Tamil Nadu towards the creation of CNG stations and city gas distribution (CGD) infrastructure to bring piped natural gas to domestic, industrial, and commercial customers and setting up CNG stations.

Torrent Gas has been authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for establishing and operating CGD network and providing CNG and PNG in 33 districts across 7 states and 1 UT. There were only 12 CNG stations in the entire state of Tamil Nadu until now.

“Access to Compressed Natural Gas, which is a cheaper and cleaner alternative to petrol and diesel has been a felt need of the people of Tamil Nadu. Widespread availability of CNG and significant savings will encourage consumers to adopt it, thereby having a positive impact on the environment,” Stalin said in a statement.

Torrent Gas has priced its CNG offerings at a competitive level, at Rs 51.35/kg for CNG in Chennai and Tiruvallur - the second lowest CNG price in the country after the NCR region. At this price, the adoption of CNG as a fuel will help customers in Chennai save up to 66% vis-a-vis petrol, 61% vis-à-vis diesel and 42% vis-à-vis Auto LPG. CNG prices are also much more stable as compared to those of petrol and diesel, which undergo frequent changes, Torrent said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Torrent Gas Compressed Natural Gas market CNG market Chennai
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp