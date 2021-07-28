STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Toyota Kirloskar to extend warranty on batteries for self-charging hybrid electric vehicles from August

The move is in line with the company's commitment to encourage the adoption of electrified vehicles in the country, it added.

Published: 28th July 2021 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Toyota logo

Toyota logo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said it is increasing the warranty on batteries for its self-charging hybrid electric vehicles (SHEVs) with effect from August.

The company is extending warranty on the batteries from the existing three years or 100,000 kilometres to eight years or 1,60,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) for all its SHEV models  Toyota Camry and Vellfire, sold with effect from August 1, 2021, TKM said in a statement.

The move is in line with the company's commitment to encourage the adoption of electrified vehicles in the country, it added.

"With customers being the first priority, Toyota has been unceasingly striving to offer diverse service schemes.

"Through the longer battery warranty, which is the most comprehensive coverage in the market today, we continue to bring many smiles and peace of mind to customers buying a hybrid electric vehicle and enhancing the momentum of vehicle electrification in the country," TKM Associate General Manager (Sales and Strategic Marketing) V Wiseline Sigamani said.

The automaker has been at the forefront of global vehicle electrification for more than two decades now.

In India too, TKM was among the first automakers to introduce SHEVs in the market.

"Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles, which have both a petrol engine and electric powertrain, are extremely environment friendly, while requiring no behavioural changes at the customer's end.

"Hybrids can run 40 per cent of the distance and 60 per cent of the time as an electric vehicle with a petrol engine shut off, as proven in a study by iCAT, a government testing agency," Sigamani noted.

Toyota believes that a technology-neutral approach will be a quicker, more accessible, and inclusive way to achieve carbon neutrality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
toyota SHEV cars
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp