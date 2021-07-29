After ITC, Britannia forays into new-found potato biscuit category

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shifting preferences and the emergence of small producers are among the changes transforming the biscuits industry. As competition intensifies in the Rs 6,000-crore cracker biscuits market, FMCG majors Britannia and ITC are focusing more on the segment.

Interestingly, one of the largest players in the biscuit market in the country rolled out ‘potato biscuits’ after netizens raved over Bangladesh’s Pran potato biscuits. Last month, ITC, too, forayed into the new-found category with Sunfeast All Rounder.

Christened as Rs 50-50 Potazos’, this biscuit delivers the familiar ‘masaledar’ flavours of a potato chip in a biscuit format, Britannia said. “Britannia 50-50 Potazos is a terrific addition to the 50-50 brand and we believe this product can source from both the biscuits market and the salted snacks market, which are the largest two categories in food in the country,” said Vinay Subramanyam, VP Marketing, Britannia Industries.

Britannia’s 50-50 Potazos is priced at Rs 25 in Assam and West Bengal and Rs 30 in the rest of the country, while ITC’s All Rounder is available at Rs 10 and Rs 20 price points. Pran’s potata is priced at Rs 25. The product is being launched in Assam and northeast markets in July and will be rolled out in the rest of the country in the coming months. ITC, too, has introduced Sunfeast All Rounder in West Bengal, north-eastern and southern states in the first phase of its launch. It won’t be surprising if Parle Products, which together with Britannia commands 70% market share, joins the club next.

Pran’s Potata Spicy Biscuit became an internet sensation when the nation was under lockdowns and people were mostly working from home. Both Britannia and ITC wasted no time to wade into the fight to capture a bigger share of the pie using their distribution muscle.