STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

After ITC, Britannia forays into new-found potato biscuit category

Shifting preferences and the emergence of small producers are among the changes transforming the biscuits industry.

Published: 29th July 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

britannia

Image of Britannia used for representation. (Photo | Britannia)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Shifting preferences and the emergence of small producers are among the changes transforming the biscuits industry. As competition intensifies in the Rs 6,000-crore cracker biscuits market, FMCG majors Britannia and ITC are focusing more on the segment.

Interestingly, one of the largest players in the biscuit market in the country rolled out ‘potato biscuits’ after netizens raved over Bangladesh’s Pran potato biscuits. Last month, ITC, too, forayed into the new-found category with Sunfeast All Rounder.

Christened as Rs 50-50 Potazos’, this biscuit delivers the familiar ‘masaledar’ flavours of a potato chip in a biscuit format, Britannia said. “Britannia 50-50 Potazos is a terrific addition to the 50-50 brand and we believe this product can source from both the biscuits market and the salted snacks market, which are the largest two categories in food in the country,” said Vinay Subramanyam, VP Marketing, Britannia Industries.

Britannia’s 50-50 Potazos is priced at Rs 25 in Assam and West Bengal and Rs 30 in the rest of the country, while ITC’s All Rounder is available at Rs 10 and Rs 20 price points. Pran’s potata is priced at Rs 25. The product is being launched in Assam and northeast markets in July and will be rolled out in the rest of the country in the coming months. ITC, too, has introduced Sunfeast All Rounder in West Bengal, north-eastern and southern states in the first phase of its launch. It won’t be surprising if Parle Products, which together with Britannia commands 70% market share, joins the club next.

Pran’s Potata Spicy Biscuit became an internet sensation when the nation was under lockdowns and people were mostly working from home. Both Britannia and ITC wasted no time to wade into the fight to capture a bigger share of the pie using their distribution muscle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
biscuits industry ITC Britannia potato biscuit category
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp