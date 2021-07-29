STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex jumps 209 points to close at 52,653.07; Nifty ends above 15,750 after advancing 69 points

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 7 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, SBI, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, and others, while Maruti and PowerGrid were among the laggards.

Published: 29th July 2021 04:09 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: Snapping its three-session losing streak, equity benchmark Sensex rose 209 points on Thursday following gains in Tata Steel, SBI and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index climbed 209.36 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 52,653.07, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 69.05 points or 0.44 per cent to 15,778.45.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 7 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, SBI, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Maruti, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto and ITC were among the laggards.

"Domestic equites recovered as positive global cues and strong buying in metal and IT stocks supported markets," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Further, short-covering in select heavyweights also aided rebound.

Auto, FMCG and pharma remained sluggish, while most key sectoral indices traded in green.

Notably, strong buying was seen in quality mid-cap and small-cap stocks after the recent fall, while volatility index contracted by 5 per cent, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains.

Equities in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.43 per cent to USD 74.19 per barrel.

