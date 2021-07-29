STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade, Nifty tops 15,750

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by Titan, Tech Mahindra, M&M, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank.

Published: 29th July 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

Equities on Wall Street ended on a missed note in overnight sessions. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, Infosys and HCL Tech amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 224.95 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 52,668.66 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 62.05 points or 0.39 per cent to 15,771.45.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by Titan, Tech Mahindra, M&M, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, HDFC and PowerGrid were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 135.05 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 52,443.71, while Nifty slipped 37.05 points or 0.24 per cent to 15,709.40.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,274.77 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional exchange data.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, a major trend that has emerged post-COVID is the rise of the retail investor.

Retail investors now account for 45 per cent of cash market transactions on Indian exchanges, a big jump from 33 per cent five years ago.

"During this period the share of FIIs has fallen sharply - from 23 per cent to 11 per cent.

This domination of retail over FIIs is the reason why markets are not correcting sharply even when FIIs sell continuously.

FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 6,100 crore this week.

"But it is a fact that most retail investors are driven by sentiments and momentum, not fundamentals," he said.

Meanwhile, in another boost to the bulls, the Fed has kept the rates unchanged and reiterated that it is "nowhere near considering a rate hike."

Also, the bounce back in Hong Kong and Shanghai indices suggests that the Chinese tech sell-off is a temporary issue and unlikely to become a contagion impacting global markets, he added.

In a statement issued after its latest policy meeting, the US Fed said it's keeping its benchmark short-term rate pegged at nearly zero, where it has remained since the pandemic tore through the economy in March 2020.

Equities on Wall Street ended on a missed note in overnight sessions.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.30 per cent to USD 74.09 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nifty Sensex Stock Market HDFC Tech Mahindra
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp