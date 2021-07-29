STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stellantis appoints Saurabh Vatsa, Nipun Mahajan to lead Citroen, Jeep brands in India

Vatsa and Mahajan will lead the sales, marketing, aftersales, product planning and PR functions for Citreon and Jeep brands respectively in India.

Stelantis logo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto major Stellantis on Thursday said it has appointed Saurabh Vatsa and Nipun J Mahajan to lead Citroen and Jeep brands respectively in India.

In his new role, Vatsa will be responsible for sales, marketing, aftersales, product planning & PR functions for Citroen in India, Stellantis, which has been formed by the merger of two global auto majors FCA and Groupe PSA, said in a statement.

An industry veteran with over 25 years of experience, Vatsa had joined PSA in 2018 as Senior Director - Marketing & Corporate Communications.

He has been instrumental in devising and implementing the unique strategy for the launch of Citroen brand and C5 Aircross SUV in India.

For the Jeep brand, Mahajan would be responsible for sales, marketing, aftersales, product planning & PR functions.

Both will report directly to Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director for Stellantis in India.

"These appointments are a continuation of the seamless integration process that has been well underway since Stellantis was born," Bouchara noted.

Both Vatsa and Mahajan bring to their position a series of stellar achievements and rich industry experience from which customers, partners and the Group as a whole will benefit greatly, he added.

