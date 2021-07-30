Blue Dart Express posts Rs 31 crore net profit for June quarter

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Blue Dart Express on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.27 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

However, the company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 125.84 crore in the year-ago period, Blue Dart Express said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income during April-June 2021 period increased to Rs 872.81 crore, compared with Rs 418.83 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

"Against the backdrop of the second wave of the pandemic and as we battle several new variants, Blue Dart's business continues to remain agile and adaptive to the changing external environment. Our results mirror a recovering economy that is increasingly trusting the digitisation process and a sustainable e-commerce boom. We benefit strongly from both," Balfour Manuel, Blue Dart Managing Director said in a statement.