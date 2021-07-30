STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CCI to expedite all anti-trust probes against tech giants

India’s competition regulator will expedite its anti-trust probes against tech giants that have consolidated their market share since past several years. 

Published: 30th July 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Competition Commission of India logo. (CCI website)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  India’s competition regulator will expedite its anti-trust probes against tech giants that have consolidated their market share since past several years. 

A recently concluded study on digital economy of India has revealed that the big e-commerce companies have been leveraging the large data at their disposal for undue advantage to select sellers, have ownership/ tie-ups with third party labels being sold on their platforms and are stifling the competition, said Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI). 

“Digital platforms leverage algorithms which may result in influencing inter brand, intra brand competition, favour their private label business. Such conduct may have impact on competition neutrality, loss of business to seller, increase in cost of sellers / smaller retailers who wish to increase the visibility on these marketplaces,” Gupta said, while delivering a keynote address at the Initiative of Choice, Competition and Innovation(ICCI), organised  by the Centre for the Digital Future on Thursday. 

The CCI Chief said that the control of exclusionary data by the companies has also been included under competition reviews.

The fresh criticism comes on the heels of a prolonged legal tussle between the e-tailers like Amazon and Walmart owned Flipkart which have told the Supreme Court in their filings that they should restrain the watchdog from seeking sensitive business information from the companies during the ongoing enquiries. The e-marketplaces’ recent pleas for quashing the CCI probe were rejected by the Karnataka High Court 
last week.

Gupta said that CCI is committed to complete all the ongoing investigations in a speedily manner and impressed upon the implementation of the competition laws, will create a level-playing field for all the market players. 

“Digital platforms, app stores, e-commerce companies control bottomline infrastructure on the internet. Both supply and demand side depend on these platforms putting them at a huge advantage with unequal bargaining power. CCI will address these concerns,” the top government official noted.

Influencing brands
“Digital platforms leverage algorithms which may result in influencing inter brand, intra brand competition, favour their private label business,” says CCI Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Competition Commission of India tech giants anti trust probe
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp