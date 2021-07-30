LIC Housing Finance net profit drops 81 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: LIC Housing Finance’s June quarter performance is indicative of the prolonged pain in the real estate sector due to the pandemic even as the company is battling increasing stress on its books.

The housing finance company has reported a massive 81.2% drop in net profit to Rs 153.44 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on higher provisions as delinquencies increased on developer loans.

Its provisions for expected credit losses stood at Rs 4,727 crore as on June 30, up 77% from Rs 2,669 crore a year ago. The weakest part of the loan book remains the developer loans portfolio which grew by just 6.55% y-o-y.

For LIC Housing Finance, the share of developer loans stood at 6.7% as of June, lower than 7% last year as the lender has turned cautious on these loans over the past few quarters. The individual loan portfolio, on the other hand, stood at Rs 2.17 lakh crore as against Rs 1.95 lakh crore, showcasing a growth of 11%. Of the individual loans, the home loan portfolio registered a growth of 13%. Total loan portfolio stood at Rs 2.32 lakh crore, up 11% year-on-year, the company said.

Colgate-Palmolive Q1 profit rises 18 per cent

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) on Thursday reported a 18% increase in net profit at Rs 233.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had posted net profit of Rs 198.1 crore in the April-June quarter last fiscal.

TVS consolidated loss at Rs 15 crore in Q1

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported standalone profit of Rs 53 crore in the June quarter as against loss of Rs 139 crore in the same quarter previous year. On a consolidated basis, TVS reported a loss of Rs 15 crore in Q1FY22.