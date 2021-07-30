STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tech Mahindra shares hit 52-week high; zoom nearly 10 per cent after Q1 earnings

Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported 42.91 per cent growth in June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 1,365.7 crore on higher revenue and an expansion in profit margins.

Published: 30th July 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 12:34 PM

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Tech Mahindra on Friday zoomed nearly 10 per cent after the company reported 42.91 per cent growth in the June quarter consolidated net profit.

The stock jumped 9.68 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,237 on BSE and NSE.

Profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 955.6 crore.

The company, whose total income in the quarter improved 7 per cent month-on-month to Rs 10,485 crore, is confident of either maintaining or exceeding the growth during the remaining fiscal, Managing Director and CEO C P Gurnani told reporters.

The total income grew 10 per cent when compared to the year-ago period.

Profit attributable to the owners of the company was higher 39.2 per cent at Rs 1,353.2 crore from Rs 972.3 crore in the year-ago period.

We do believe that we should be able to maintain or do better than the trajectory of this quarter for the rest of the year, Gurnani said, adding that large client wins is one of the biggest factors, which is making the company confident about the future.

