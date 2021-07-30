Techgentsia receives Rs 1 crore innovation challenge prize for video conferencing platform 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Techgentsia Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, an IT firm based out of Infopark, Cherthala, received the award for the winner of the Video Conferencing Innovation Challenge organised by the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT. CEO Joy Sebastian received the award carrying a cash prize of Rs 1 crore from Union IT secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney.

Though the award was announced in August last year, the presentation ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic. Techgentsia beat out 1,800 companies that participated in the challenge.

The 'V Console' virtual conference platform, developed by Techgentsia, is now the official video conferencing platform of the Union government. The system is being developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the name Bharat VC. All official video conferences attended by ministers and senior officials, including the Prime Minister, are held at Bharat VC. The V Console also hosted the Prime Minister's talk with Olympic athletes and their families recently.

NIC plans to increase its server capacity ten-fold. With this, video conferencing of all important departments of the central government will be shifted to Bharat VC.