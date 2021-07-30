STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union's fiscal deficit touches 18.2 per cent of annual target at end of June

The fiscal deficit at the end of June 2020 was 83.2 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) of 2020-21.

Published: 30th July 2021 06:07 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The central government's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 2.74 lakh crore or 18.2 per cent of the full year's Budget estimate at the end of June, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit was at Rs 2,74,245 crore at the end of June.

For the current financial year, the government expects the fiscal deficit at 6.8 per cent of GDP or Rs 15,06,812 crore.

The fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue for 2020-21 was 9.3 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), better than 9.5 per cent projected in the revised estimates in the Budget in February.

As per CGA data, the government received Rs 5.47 lakh crore (27.7 per cent of corresponding BE 2021-22 of total receipts) up to June 2021.

The amount comprises Rs 4.12 lakh crore of tax revenues, Rs 1.27 lakh crore of non-tax revenues and Rs 7,402 crore of non-debt capital receipts.

The receipts were 6.8 per cent of BE at the end of June 2020.

Non-debt capital receipts consist of recovery of loans worth Rs 3,406 crore and disinvestment proceeds of Rs 3,996 crore.

Further, Rs 1,17,524 crore was transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the Government of India up to June 2021.

At the end of June, CGA said that the total expenditure incurred by the government was Rs 8.21 lakh crore (23.6 per cent of corresponding BE 2021-22).

Out of the total amount, Rs 7.10 lakh crore was on the revenue account and Rs 1.11 lakh crore was on the capital account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 1.84 lakh crore was for interest payments and about Rs 1 lakh crore was on account of major subsidies.

