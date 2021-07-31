STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India formulating standards for services sector for high quality: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that India is rapidly progressing across sectors such as healthcare, home delivery, telecom and technology.

Published: 31st July 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is formulating standards for the services sector so that the country can have high quality of services to offer to the rest of the world, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

He said that India is rapidly progressing across sectors such as healthcare, home delivery, telecom and technology.

"In India, we are formulating standards for the services ecosystem so that we can have a very high quality of services which we offer to the rest of the world.

India is also rapidly progressing to become one of the world's largest digital markets, be it fintech, edutech and telemedicines," the minister said at IACC-NIC's second Indo-US Services Summit.

Talking about legal services, he said Indian lawyers are top class and have huge opportunities opening up for them across the globe.

"We can make sure that we can provide adequate safeguards for the lawyers in the lower courts and larger ecosystem in the legal profession but we will certainly engage with you (experts) and other luminaries and I think we have already set up a committee with the law ministry to examine this issue in greater details," he added.

Further, Goyal said that the US is the hub of innovation, technology, research and quality education, while India has skilled and intelligent manpower at competitive prices.

Total service exports from India to the world was USD 17 billion in 2001-02 and now it has jumped to USD 205 billion in 2020-21.

"As I see them, our services sector will be far more resilient, reliable, robust and it will be at the forefront of economic recovery in a post-Covid world," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal Commerce and Industry Minister
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp