STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian Oil Q1 net profit jumps over three-fold to Rs 5,941 crore

This profit, however, was lower by 32% compared to the preceding quarter due to the impact the second wave lockdowns had on mobility.

Published: 31st July 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Indian oil tanks

Representational Image, Indian Oil tanks (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With higher refining margins and inventory gains, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) posted Rs 5,941 crore net profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal year— more than three-fold of Rs 1,910.84 crore it recorded during the same period of the previous year, a quarter during which strict lockdowns have destroyed oil demand and squeezed refining margins.

However, the profit was lower by 32% compared to the preceding quarter due to the impact the second wave lockdowns had on mobility.

Speaking to reporters, IOC Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said that the company’s gross refining margin on turning a barrel of crude oil into fuel stood at $6.58, far higher than the $1.98 per barrel recorded in the same period of last year. However, the refining margins included a component of inventory gain, Sandeep Gupta, Director (Finance), IOC, added.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations was higher by 74% year-on-year at Rs 1.55 lakh crore. According to Vaidya, petrol consumption reached pre-Covid levels during the first week of July while diesel stands at about 88%. 

“If a third wave does not strike, we should reach pre-Covid levels for diesel by Diwali,” he said. However, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which is at 50% of pre-pandemic levels, may take until the end of the fiscal year to reach normal consumption levels, he added. IOC also announced that it will partner with Malaysia’s Petronas for a venture in the natural gas and transportation fuel retail business.

Bandhan Bank net profit dips 32% on higher provisions  

New Delhi: Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank on Friday reported a 32% fall in net profit to Rs 373 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 as elevated provisions to cover for non-performing assets (NPA) ate into the lender’s bottomline.

In a regulatory filing, the lender said that provisions on bad loans grew by 62% during the quarter under review.  Provisions and contingencies (other than taxes) rose to Rs 1,374.9 crore during June quarter this fiscal, from Rs 849.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Gross NPA rose to 8.2% in the quarter ended June, from 6.8% as of March and from 1.4% in the year-ago period. Net NPA also grew to 3.3% from 0.5% a year ago, but fell marginally from 3.5% in the preceding quarter, the bank said. At the operating level, profit rose to Rs 1,871.1 crore, up 18.1% from a year-ago period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Oil Indian Oil Corporation Indian Oil Q1 profit Bandhan Bank
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp