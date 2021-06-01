STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID: Chennai auto plants that suspended work after protests resume operations

Sources in employee unions say that discussions with company managements continues over safety-related demands for and support for those affected by Covid. 

Published: 01st June 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several factories that had been forced to shut shop in automobile hub Chennai after the recent surge in Covid cases, and the resulting worker agitations, resumed operations on Monday.

But, while most workers returned to the factory floor, sources in employee unions say that discussions with company managements continues over safety-related demands for and support for those affected by Covid. 

Major manufacturers such as Hyundai Motor India, Ford India, Renault Nissan Automotive India, India Yamaha Motor, and Eicher (which manufactures the Royal Enfield brand of motorcycles) had all suspended operations for varying periods over the past few days.

In many cases, workers’ unions have agitated for a suspension of operations, such as in RNAIPL, where the workers’ union went to court. 

On Monday, the bench hearing the case ordered the state labour department to conduct an inspection the factory while asking workers to conduct a dialogue with the management and return to work.

Protests had also been seen at Hyundai and Ford’s facilities before they suspended operations last week. 

Except for India Yamaha Motor, which said in a statement that it is resuming operations on June 1, all others named resumed operations on Monday.

According to union sources, Hyundai has ramped down capacity by cancelling one of its three shifts while Ford India has instituted WFH where possible. 

In the case of RNAIPL, union leaders said that discussions with the management were still going on and that most workers “have not yet gone back to work”.  

However, in a statement, a Nissan spokesperson said, “We were glad to welcome 3,000 employees today to restart production of aftersales and export parts machining, and to finalise preparations for the reopening, which will be done in a phased and gradual manner.” 

Government action sought

Ford India union leaders said that Tamil Nadu’s policy of allowing auto plants to function during the lockdown must be revoked, since it was the basis on which the firm was continuing operations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyundai Motor India Ford India Renault Nissan Automotive India ndia Yamaha Motor Eicher Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Lockdown
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp