STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TTK Prestige concludes long-term settlement with workers at Gujarat plant

TTK Prestige said it has rolled out a series of measures to provide COVID-19 relief and support to employees and their families, as the country grapples with the second wave of the pandemic. 

Published: 01st June 2021 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

TTK Prestige

The company has five manufacturing plants at Hosur and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Karjan in Gujarat, Roorkee in Uttarakhand, Khardi in Maharashtra.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige on Tuesday said it has concluded a long-term settlement covering all its workmen at the manufacturing unit in Gujarat. 

The company, however, did not share the details of the settlement.

"The company has successfully concluded a long-term settlement covering all its workmen at the manufacturing unit at Karjan, Gujarat. This settlement provides for better productivity," TTK Prestige said in a regulatory filing.

As per TTK Prestige's website, the company has five manufacturing plants at Hosur and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Karjan in Gujarat, Roorkee in Uttarakhand, Khardi in Maharashtra.

In a separate filing, TTK Prestige said it has rolled out a series of measures to provide COVID-19 relief and support to employees and their families, as the country grapples with the second wave of the pandemic. 

The company said it has primarily focused on three areas that include support to family members in case of an employee's death, COVID-19 relief for employees and their families as well as an in-house vaccination programme. 

In case of demise of an employee due to COVID-19, TTK Prestige will make an ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased that is equivalent to 100 per cent of the monthly take-home salary for a period of a year. In the second year, the amount will be equivalent to 50 per cent of the monthly take-home salary. 

Medical insurance coverage will be extended to the existing nominated family members for a period of two years from the date of death. 

TTK Prestige will also aim to provide employment to one family member, subject to employment readiness, skillset of the candidate and business requirements. 

TTK Prestige has also announced plans to offer an onsite vaccination programme to all employees and family members across major locations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTK Prestige Gujarat plant
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp