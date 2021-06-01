STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yamaha cuts price of FZ 25 bike range by up to Rs 19,300

Irrespective of the price reduction, the Yamaha FZ 25 series will continue to retain its standard features and specifications.

Published: 01st June 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Yamaha Motor India

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter / Yamaha Motor India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two-wheeler major Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday said it has cut ex-showroom prices of its FZS 25 and FZ 25 bikes in the country with immediate effect on account of reduction in the input costs of the two models.

The prices of FZS 25 and FZ 25 have been reduced by Rs 19,300 and Rs 18,800, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company has now priced FZS 25 and FZ25 at Rs 1,39,300 and Rs 1,34,800, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi), Yamaha Motor India said in a statement.

The models were earlier tagged at Rs 1,58,600 and Rs 1,53,600, respectively.

"In the recent past, there has been an increase in the input costs, which led to an increase in the ex-showroom prices of our products, especially in the FZ 25 series.

Our team has finally managed to bring down these input costs for the FZ 25 Series and being a responsible manufacturer we would like to pass on the benefit to our customers," the Japanese two-wheeler major noted.

With this step, the company aims to reach out to potential audiences by making the FZ 25 range more approachable, it added.

Irrespective of the price reduction, the Yamaha FZ 25 series will continue to retain its standard features and specifications, the company said. 

