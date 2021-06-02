STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Adani Green Energy arm commissions 150-MW wind power project in Gujarat; 9 months ahead of schedule

The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs 2.82 per kilowatt-hour.

Published: 02nd June 2021 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Green Energy on Wednesday said its arm AWEKTL has commissioned a 150-megawatts (MW) wind power project in the Kutchh district of Gujarat, nine months ahead of schedule.

"Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Three Ltd (AWEKTL), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), commissioned 150 MW wind power project located in Kutchh, Gujarat, nine months ahead of its schedule," according to a BSE filing.

This is its sixth project commissioned before schedule over the past 12 months, the company stated in the filing.

The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs 2.82 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

This commissioning takes AGEL's total operational renewable capacity to 5,070 MW, a step closer to its vision of 25 GW capacity by 2025.

With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL has an operational wind generation capacity of 647 MW.

AGEL has a total renewable capacity of 24,294 MW, including assets under acquisition and projects where AGEL has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder.

With this 150 MW, AGEL has added a total operational renewable capacity of 2,525 MW, including 1,750 MW of operational assets under acquisition, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Like all its other assets, the newly commissioned plant will be managed by the Adani Group's intelligent Energy Network Operation Centre platform that gives AGEL complete centralised visibility and an ability to manage its renewables assets on a pan-India basis.

AGEL, through its successive projects, has continued to integrate the objective of sustainability with economic development, thereby creating jobs as well as enabling the de-carbonisation in line with India's commitment at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris, it added.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Green Energy Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Three Ltd wind power project
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp