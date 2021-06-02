STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel Africa sells towers in Tanzania for about USD 175 million

Airtel Africa is a provider of telecommunications and mobile money services with a presence in 14 countries across Africa.

Published: 02nd June 2021 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Airtel

An Airtel billboard in Nairobi (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Airtel Africa on Wednesday announced the sale of the tower portfolio belonging to Airtel Tanzania for about USD 175 million (Rs 1,279.6 crore).

The deal marks the latest strategic divestment of the group's tower portfolio as it focuses on an asset-light business model and on its core subscriber-facing operations, the company said.

Airtel Africa is a provider of telecommunications and mobile money services with a presence in 14 countries across Africa.

In a statement, Airtel Africa announced "the sale of the tower portfolio belonging to Airtel Tanzania to a joint venture company owned by a wholly-owned subsidiary of SBA Communications Corporation, a leading global independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure, as majority owner, and by Paradigm Infrastructure Limited, a UK company focused on developing, owning and operating shared passive wireless infrastructure in selected growth markets".

The tower portfolio in Airtel Tanzania comprises about 1,400 towers that form part of the group's wireless telecommunications infrastructure network.

As per the terms of the deal, the group's subsidiary Airtel Tanzania will continue to develop, maintain and operate its equipment on the towers under a separate lease arrangement with the purchaser.

Airtel said the consideration for the transaction is about USD 175 million of which approximately USD 157.Airtel Africa is a provider of telecommunications and mobile money services with a presence in 14 countries across Africa.5 million is payable on the first closing date (expected to take place in the second half of the Group's current financial year).

The balance is payable in instalments on the completion of the transfer of any remaining towers to the purchaser, it added.

"Around USD 60 million from the proceeds will be used to invest in network and sales infrastructure in Tanzania and for distribution to the Government of Tanzania, as per the settlement described in the Airtel Africa IPO Prospectus document published in June 2019," the statement said.

The rest of the proceeds will be used to reduce debt at the group level, it informed.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airtel Africa tower portfolio sale Airtel Tanzania
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp