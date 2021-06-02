STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Malabar Gold earmarks Rs 8 crore to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

The drive will be held at both the company premises and through tie-ups with leading hospitals.

Published: 02nd June 2021 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine

A medic administers Covid-19 vaccine to a man, during a special vaccination drive for boatmen, at the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Thursday | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Wednesday said it has earmarked Rs 8 crore towards providing 1 lakh free COVID-19 vaccines in association with charitable organisations and hospitals.

"As the country is battling a resurgent wave of COVID-19 cases, vaccination has become extremely important to prevent the pandemic spread. This initiative is the first step in our contribution to the nationwide vaccination drive," Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed said in a statement.

He added that the company will use its services and infrastructure to reach out to and vaccinate those who are most vulnerable to the disease.

"We have earmarked Rs 8 crore for the vaccination drive," Ahammed said.

The drive will be held at both the company premises and through tie-ups with leading hospitals.

The announcement comes on a day when the Supreme Court asked the Centre to file an affidavit furnishing the complete data on purchase history of all Covid vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V -- till date.

All these details will have to be filed through an affidavit within two weeks, the court said.

The Court ordered that the affidavit should clarify the dates of all procurement orders placed by the government, the quantity of vaccines ordered and the projected date of supply.

The Court also sought information on the percentage of population that has been vaccinated with one dose and both doses.

(With Online Desk inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malabar Gold and Diamonds Covid vaccination drive fighting covid MP Ahammed
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp