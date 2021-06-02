STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Phoenix Mills, GIC to set up investment platform in India with initial portfolio of USD 733 million

In a filing, Phoenix Mills said GIC will initially acquire an equity stake of 26.4 per cent in the Phoenix Mills' subsidiaries by investing an aggregate amount of approximately Rs 1,111 crore.

Published: 02nd June 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Phoenix Mills group

Representational image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retail mall developer Phoenix Mills Ltd and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC have partnered to establish a USD 733 million (approx Rs 5,362 crore) investment platform for retail-led mixed-use assets in India.

"GIC and Phoenix Mills to establish a retail-led mixed-use investment platform in India with an initial portfolio of USD 733 million," the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. GIC will acquire a significant minority stake in a USD 733 million portfolio of retail-led mixed-use developments, located in the prime consumption centres of Mumbai and Pune, the company added.

The filing said that the transaction is subject to relevant regulatory approvals. Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Phoenix Mills said GIC will initially acquire an equity stake of 26.4 per cent in the Phoenix Mills' subsidiaries by investing an aggregate amount of approximately Rs 1,111 crore by way of a combination of primary infusion and secondary purchase of equity shares in the said Phoenix Mills' subsidiaries.

"The platform is valued at a pre-money enterprise value of Rs 5,500 crore. GIC's stake may further increase to 33-36 per cent in the ...subsidiaries through an additional infusion of up to Rs 400 crore within 12-month period from closing," the company added.

Kishore Gotety, Co-Head (Asia ex-China) of Real Estate, GIC said the fund expects continued strong performance in the Indian retail sector as organised retail penetration increases and population density remains high.

"We recognise that the unprecedented global crisis is impacting consumer sentiments and that the necessary lockdown has made it challenging for all businesses, especially those in the retail sector. However, the long-term structural growth that the Indian retail industry continues to offer due to favourable demographics, urbanisation, growing middle class, and increasing consumerism trends will still benefit the joint venture," he added.

Phoenix Mills chairman Atul Ruia said "Through this platform with GIC, we intend to jointly explore value-accretive acquisition opportunities." Proceeds from the transaction received by Phoenix Mills will act as growth capital to both Phoenix Mills and its subsidiaries to explore and further enhance our portfolio of annuity income assets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Phoenix Mills GIC Phoenix malls Hospitality sector
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp