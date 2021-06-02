STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rising e-commerce shipments to boost last mile delivery biz to $6 bn by 2024

The last mile delivery sector in India is on a steady upward trajectory and is estimated to a market size of $6 billion by 2024, a report by research firm Redseer said.

Published: 02nd June 2021 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Even though the country has been in the grip of lockdowns over the past year where only the delivery of essentials have been permitted, e-commerce shipments have grown from 814 million in 2018 to 1.36 billion  in 2020. 

This number is expected to jump almost six-fold, signaling a shift in shopping behaviour. Intra-city logistics constitutes 18 per cent of the overall $320 billion industry. Logistics have remained a backbone for many industries and have enhanced technology-based offerings to suit various sectors and their needs, said Kanishka Mohan, Director at Redseer. 

E-commerce and FMCG constitute nearly 70 per cent of the last mile delivery market, which includes the movement of goods within 200 kilometres with a round trip of less than 24 hours, and a load of less than 5 tonnes. In the intra-city segment, the market is dominated by players like such as Porter, LetsTransport, Blowhorn, and Lynk.

E-commerce biggies like Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance have tied with third-party players, SMEs, and neighbourhood stores, as well as hired thousands of delivery executives over the past year to efficiently executive last-mile deliveries. The companies have also strategised ways to boost their delivery capabilities through contactless offerings. 

Mohan added that the last mile delivery sector in 2019 was a $ 800-900 million industry with a 3-4% penetration, but the industry is moving in a similar direction to markets like China and the US. 

