Saudi stock market trading stops over technical error

Saudi state television reported the trades halting on Riyadh's Tadawul in an urgent on-screen graphic, with an anchor saying officials were trying to fix the problem.

A Saudi man walks through the Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange in Riyadh (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's key stock market suspended trading Wednesday over what it referred to as an unexplained technical glitch.

The Tadawul later said trading had resumed, but Saudi state TV said trading remained halted despite the stock market's statement. There was no immediate explanation for the conflicting statements.

Saudi Al-Ekhbaria TV also reported trading had resumed.

The Tadawul trades a sliver of the worth of the country's oil giant, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Aramco is one of the world's top-valued companies.

