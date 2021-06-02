STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Truck rentals down 27 per cent in April-May 2021 after lockdown, cyclones hit demand

India’s road freight transport fleet has been hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic, with fleet utilisations down to around 35-40 per cent as lockdowns strangled overall demand.

Published: 02nd June 2021 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Trucks

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India's road freight transport fleet has been hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic, with fleet utilisations down to around 35-40 per cent as lockdowns strangled overall demand. The result has been a cumulative 23-27 per cent decline in truck rentals during April and May 2021, according to the Indian Foundation of Transport Research & Training (IFTRT). 

According to SP Singh, senior fellow, IFTRT, while a buoyant harvesting season has helped the road freight transport segment, the recent cyclones on the West and East coasts combined with fresh lockdowns to contain the virus has resulted in "cumulative truck rentals slumping 23-27 per cent in April-May 2021, with fleet utilisation having nose dived to 35-40 per cent". 

With fuel prices continuing to increase sharply, truck operators have been hit by a double whammy. "Poor truckers are not able to pay their EMIs. On May 29, 2020, diesel price was Rs 66.19, while on May 29, 2021, diesel price is Rs 92.23... Difference of Rs 26.04. In this last one year, the operating cost has increased by about 30 per cent," said Kultaran Singh Atwal, president, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

The industry body has requested the government to reduce excise duties and state VAT on fuel, a monthly or quarterly fuel pricing system instead of the current daily price revision regime, and a crackdown on corruption among transport officials. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road freight transport IFTRT Truck rentals
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp